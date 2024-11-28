The CBI court in Chandigarh acquitted Tilak Raj Sharma, Additional Director of the Industries Department, Himachal Pradesh, in a bribery case registered against him in 2017. The judgment brings to a close a seven-year legal battle after investigations and court proceedings found the allegations baseless.

The case began in 2017 when the CBI arrested Sharma, then Joint Director of the BBND of the Industries Department, and another individual in Chandigarh during a trap operation. Following the arrest, CBI officials raided Sharma’s residence, but no cash or evidence was recovered. A report from the Central Forensic Lab later confirmed that Sharma did not demand a bribe.

Defense advocates B.S. Dogra and Sakshi Sharma revealed that the CBI filed a charge sheet in 2017, seeking prosecution approval from the state government. After a comprehensive investigation, the state government found the allegations unsupported and refused to sanction prosecution.

In 2022, the CBI submitted an additional charge sheet with new documents and again sought approval. The state government conducted a fresh investigation, again concluding that the allegations were unsubstantiated. Key findings revealed that the complainant was unauthorised to claim the capital subsidy, and the company’s owners stated in writing that they had not paid any bribe to the complainant.

Further, the investigation confirmed that only a state-level committee was empowered to issue the capital subsidy, undermining claims of bribes being demanded in exchange for approvals. No recovery was made during the raid, and nothing incriminating was found at Sharma’s residence.

Expressing relief at the verdict, Tilak Raj Sharma said he had full faith in the judiciary and termed the decision a victory of truth. The acquittal underscores the importance of thorough investigations and evidentiary standards in ensuring justice.