Solan – In a recent crackdown by the Food Safety Department, samples of apple cider vinegar, black grape jam, and kiwi juice collected at Parwanoo, the entry point of Himachal Pradesh, have failed quality tests. The samples tested at the CTL Kandaghat and Chandigarh labs were part of the department’s routine checks. Three of the six food samples tested failed to meet the required standards.

According to the report, while the black grape jam and kiwi juice failed due to misbranding, serious concerns have been raised regarding the quality and safety of the apple cider vinegar. Lab results indicate that the vinegar is not only misbranded but also unsafe for consumption, posing a significant health risk.

In light of these findings, the Food Safety Department has taken strict action against the manufacturer of the apple cider vinegar. A notice has been issued, ordering an immediate halt to production and the recall of existing stock from the market to prevent further consumer harm.

Assistant Commissioner of the Food Safety Department in Solan, Arun Chauhan, confirmed that the vinegar has been declared unsafe. “Strict action has been taken against the manufacturer, and we have instructed them to stop production immediately. Public safety is our priority, and we are committed to ensuring that harmful products are removed from circulation,” he said.

This development follows the collection of six samples, including soya chunks, tomato gravy, paneer, and the failed items in the Solan district. Chauhan further noted that the department has collected a total of 24 food samples from various locations across the district, including black gram, vegetable ghee, pan masala, cow ghee, and traditional sweets like doda barfi, son papdi, and rasgulla. The results for these samples are expected in the coming days.

With the recent discovery of unsafe products, the Food Safety Department has intensified its food safety monitoring across the district, ensuring that any potential threats to public health are addressed swiftly.