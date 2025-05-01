5,000 genuine beneficiaries identified in Bilaspur through Awas Plus 2.0 app; survey concludes in 176 panchayats

Shimla — The government has tightened eligibility norms under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) by deploying a digital survey system, ensuring that only families without a pucca house and living below the poverty line will receive financial assistance.

In Bilaspur district, 5,000 new beneficiaries have been identified through a tech-driven survey conducted using the Awas Plus 2.0 mobile application, developed by the Ministry of Rural Development. This app-based survey is expected to curb fraud and bring transparency to the rural housing scheme.

Special survey teams, under the supervision of village secretaries and technical assistants, visited all 176 gram panchayats in the district. They went door to door to gather information about poor families in need of housing support. The collected data was digitally entered, verified, and is now being processed at the administrative level for final approval.

Only after thorough document verification, eligible families will receive the financial aid of ₹1,20,000 in three instalments to build a permanent home. Officials said this step marks a significant move towards transparency and ensures that the benefits reach only the deserving and needy households.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) aims to provide pucca houses to poor and homeless families in rural areas. The digital survey system is now being seen as a crucial tool to stop misuse of the scheme and to ensure fair distribution of government support.