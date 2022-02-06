Chandigarh/Ludhiana: Ending days of uncertainty, Congress former president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Congress move has set aside the claims of PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for the top post.

Sidhu was vocal about the announcement of CM face.

Rahul Gandhi, while announcing Channi for the post, claimed it was a people’s choice.

Sidhu, on Sunday morning, assured to abide by the decision of the former party president. He twitted

Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 6, 2022

Charanjit Singh Channi has thanked Rahul Gandhi for reposing faith in him.