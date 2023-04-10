Amritsar: The Punjab Police has apprehended Papalpreet Singh, the close aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, in the district of Amritsar. The police detained him under the National Security Act (NSA), and six other cases have been registered against him.

The arrest comes after a long search for Papalpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh, who have been on the run since the police launched a crackdown against them on March 18. Papalpreet Singh is considered to be Amritpal Singh’s mentor and has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The police had been conducting searches at various locations to find the duo, and their efforts paid off with the arrest of Papalpreet Singh. Punjab Police Inspector General (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “He is the main associate of Amritpal Singh. He has been arrested from Kathunangal area in Amritsar.” Gill also stated that further legal action would be taken against Papalpreet Singh.

The arrest of Papalpreet Singh is a significant development in the government’s efforts to clamp down on radical groups seeking to destabilize the country. The NSA provides authorities with broad powers to detain individuals deemed to be a threat to national security without a charge.

Papalpreet Singh has been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. The arrest of his mentor is also likely to lead to new leads and information that can help the police locate Amritpal Singh.

The government has shown its determination to tackle such radical groups and protect national security by taking swift action against those who pose a threat to the country. The arrest of Papalpreet Singh is a step in the right direction towards achieving this goal.