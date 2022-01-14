Shimla: The state government has extended Covid relief for the transporters due to the adverse effect of pandemics on its businesses.

The State Cabinet on Friday gave its ex post facto approval for 100 percent exemption of Token Tax, Special Road Tax and Passenger Tax of various categories of vehicles.

The Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet also given nod to waive of remaining 50 percent Token Tax on Stage Carriage, Taxi, Maxi, Auto and Contract Carriage buses, Institutional Buses and 100 percent Token Tax on Contract Carriage Buses and Special Road Tax on Stage Carriage with effect from 1st August 2020 to 30th June 2021.

It also decided to waive off 100 percent Token Tax on Stage Carriage, Contract Carriage and Institutional Buses and Special Road Tax of Stage Carriage with effect from 1st July 2021 to 30th November 2021. It also decided to waive off 100 passenger tax on contract carriage and institutional buses with effect from 1st April 2020 to 30th November 2021.

The state Cabinet also provided relief to flood-affected farmers of Lahaul-Spiti district for current agriculture and horticulture losses caused due to extensive rains on 27th to 30th July last year.