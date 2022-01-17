New Delhi: The Union Government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that no person can be vaccinated against his/her consent.

Responding to a plea seeking ease of access to vaccination to persons with disabilities, the Union government in an affidavit filed in the apex court, made clear that the government hasn’t issued any guideline which makes Covid vaccination mandatory and carrying a vaccination certificate for any purpose.

However, it advised people to get vaccinated in the larger public interest and also duly advertised and communicated through print social platforms to motivate the general public to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the rise in the Covid-19 cases continues as on Sunday, India has recorded a single-day rise of 2,58,089 new infections. With it, Covid total tally has jumped 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the omicron variant detected so far.

Health ministry report revealed that a total of 8,209 cases of the omicron variant have been detected across 29 states and union territories, out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum of 1,738 cases of the omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases.

1,51,740 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours, now a total of 3,52,37,461 Covid patients have recovered nationwide.

The health department has recorded a daily positivity rate of 19.65 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 14.41 percent.

To date, 70.37 crore Covid tests have been conducted.