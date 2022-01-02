Shimla: GST collection of Himachal Pradesh in the month of December were pegged at Rs. 342 crores.

Excise and Taxation department’s spokesperson informed that the department has collected Rs. 342 crores under GST in the month of December. The GST collections in the current financial year upto December 2021 stands at Rs. 3157.26 crores vis-a-vis Rs. 2370.45 crores during the same period of the last financial year which is 33 percent more than the last financial year, he further added.

The department had taken a number of initiatives include capacity building of tax officers, nudging non-filers after the last date of filing of returns, performance monitoring of field functionaries, verification of e-way bills and input tax credit are some of the factors that have led to the improvement in collections.

The department plans to organise a tax haat program in the near future to further improve the performance by way of voluntary compliance, a spokesperson stated.