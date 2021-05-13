Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has seen yet another high surge in Covid-19 cases. As per the NHM report, the state has recorded 4,937 new positive cases, while 63 have succumbed to the virus.

Record 3,817 patients have recovered and now active caseload have reached to record 40,008.

NHM has reported 1277 new positive cases in Kangra district, while Solan and Shimla has recorded 694 and 632 new cases.

Sirmour 505, Chamba 375, Mandi 357, Hamirpur 327, Bilaspur 321, Una 300, Kullu 86, Kinnaur 33 and Lahaul-Spiti tested 30 new infections.

The state has reported 1,50,673 total Covid cases of which 10,8503 have recovered and 2118 have succumbed to the virus.