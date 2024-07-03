Shimla – In a move aimed at strengthening early childhood education, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the recruitment of 6,297 pre-primary teachers on an outsourced basis. This initiative targets approximately 60,000 students registered in the state’s 6,297 pre-primary schools. The recruitment process will be managed by the State Electronics Corporation, following a directive issued by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar to the Directorate of Primary Education on Tuesday.

The Pre-Primary Teachers will be designated as Early Childhood Care and Education Instructors. This decision follows a recent cabinet meeting where it was resolved to appoint Early Childhood Care and Education Trainers in the Education Department to improve educational services for young children. The recruitment will comply with Central Government regulations, ensuring that only candidates with a two-year Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) diploma from recognized institutions are eligible.

The Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme, which serves children aged three to six years, will provide the framework for these appointments. The Directorate of Primary Education has been tasked with notifying the State Electronics Corporation about the vacancies, and the Corporation will then facilitate the recruitment process through selected outsourcing companies.

The monthly honorarium for these positions has been set at Rs 10,000, inclusive of agency charges, GST, and other related expenses. The Electronics Corporation currently imposes a 5% agency charge, and a 10% deduction is made for the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). Additionally, GST on outsourced recruitment stands at 18%. Consequently, teachers will receive approximately Rs 7,000 in hand each month.