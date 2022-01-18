Mann gets 93 percent televotes

Mohali: Aam Aadmi Party has declared Bhagwant Mann party’s Punjab chief ministerial face for February 20 assembly elections.

Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared Mann’s name at Mohali on Tuesday.

AAP has conducted a telephonic poll in which Bhagwant Mann was polled overwhelming 93 percent votes.

Mann, two times member of parliament from Sangrur, was the first choice of the party’s top brass and his name was already cleared even a month before. However, the party decided to get the people of Punjab’s nod as well and conducted a televote.

Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Mann and hoped that he’ll bring back the smile on the face of Punjabi.

I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. Its a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2022

Bhagwant Mann thanked the party for reposing faith in him and promised to live up to the expectations. He assured to give his best to justify the trust and belief of the people of Punjab.

Sir, I shall do my best to justify the trust & belief that you & the people of Punjab have bestowed upon me.



Each and every step that I take forward, will make you & 3 crore Punjabis immensely proud. https://t.co/YFH2OA9djf — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 18, 2022

“Punjab is plagued by too many problems like unemployment, drug addiction, unviable agriculture etc. i.e., threatening the future of the state.” He promised to work for the poor, underprivileged and deserving if voted to power.