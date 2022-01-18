Vikramaditya demands Kol Dam water for local panchayats; Rohit demands tunnel under Kharapathar for all weather connectivity for Jubbal and Rohru

Shimla: In the MLA priority meeting here on Tuesday, the state Chief Minister informed that under NABARD, 186 projects were sanctioned under MLA priority schemes for the year 2021-22.

These projects were worth Rs.965.41 crore, the CM stated.

During the meeting, Chopal MLA Balbir Singh Verma demanded to install crash barriers on the roads of the area. He demanded funds for the construction of Civil Hospital Kupvi. MLA Theog Rakesh Singha, while attending the meeting virtually, sought the construction of CA stores to facilitate the apple growers. MLA Kasumpti Anirudh Singh suggested transferring the Lakkar Bazar bus stand to Dhalli to avoid traffic congestion and also demanded to open a girl’s college at the Malayana in Shimla city.

Vikramaditya Singh, MLA Shimla Rural, demanded to provide drinking water supply from Kol Dam to areas falling under Shakrodi, Sunni panchayats etc. Singh also suggested providing restricted financial powers to the BMO under the Rogi Kalayan Simities. MLA Jubbal-Kotkhai Rohit Thakur demanded to construct Kharapathar tunnel to ensure all-weather road connectivity to the area. Rohru MLA sought an increase in MLA funds and discretionary grants.

MLA Bharmour Jia Lal sought heli-taxi services for Chamba and Bharmour. MLA Chamba Pawan Nayyar sought funds for the sewerage plan for Sultanpur. While MLA Bhatiyat Virkam Jaryal demanded funds for maintenance and construction of roads in the area.