Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that border tourism activities have been launched at Shipki-La Pass on the India-China border, but expressed strong disappointment that Himachal Pradesh has been excluded from the “Buddhist Circuit” announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

Speaking during MLA Priority Meetings for the financial year 2026-27 with MLAs from Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts, the Chief Minister said the state government has taken steps to develop border tourism and allied activities at Shipki-La to attract visitors and promote economic opportunities in remote areas. He said this initiative reflects Himachal’s rich cultural heritage and its strategic geographical position.

However, CM Sukhu criticised the Centre’s decision to limit the Buddhist Circuit programme to North-Eastern states, saying it was discriminatory and a form of “step-motherly treatment” towards Himachal Pradesh. He said the state has been a major centre of Buddhist culture for centuries, with historic monasteries and sites that could significantly benefit from inclusion in the national circuit.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that while Himachal boasts world-famous tourist destinations, the Union Budget did not allocate any specific funds for tourism development in the state. He said this omission could hinder efforts to expand tourism infrastructure and enhance visitor experiences across key destinations.

CM Sukhu underlined the need for equitable budgetary support and urged the Central Government to reconsider the decision and include Himachal Pradesh in the Buddhist Circuit initiative. He said that promoting the state’s Buddhist heritage would help create jobs, support local businesses and boost the economy, particularly in border and high-altitude regions.

At the meeting, MLAs from various constituencies also raised local development issues and sectoral demands. Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur reiterated concerns over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and appealed for collective efforts to urge the Centre to restore it. He also requested construction of an ice-skating rink in Manali, strengthening of the Left Bank Road, additional police personnel during the tourist season and snow-clearance machines.

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur sought expansion of Kullu Airport, thanked the Chief Minister for initiating heli-taxi services and demanded timely completion of rural roads and an alternate route to Manikaran to reduce congestion. He also urged an increase in staff at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kullu.

MLAs from Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Drang, Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Balh, Mandi, Sarkaghat and Chopal raised key local needs including road strengthening, health facility upgrades, water supply improvements, reconstruction of disaster-damaged footbridges, bus service expansions, and power and drinking water projects.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission Bhawani Singh Pathania, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Principal Secretary (Finance) Devesh Kumar and other senior officials.

CM Sukhu’s appeal for tourism funding and inclusion in the Buddhist Circuit highlights ongoing concerns about equitable support for hill states with unique cultural and geographic strengths.