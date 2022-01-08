Shimla: There is no respite in swelling Covid-19 infection across the state as the state recorded 728 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Kangra is again the worst-hit district in the state as the district reported 219 fresh infections, while Solan reported 116 new cases. Hamirpur 75 and Shimla tested 63 new cases.

The active caseload has further swelled to 2811 in the state.

To date, the state has recorded 2,31,587 positive Covid cases since February 2020, while 3864 have lost their lives to the virus.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Minister has directed districts officers to increase covid testing and ensure monitoring of clusters and strict perimeter to check the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.

He ordered to provide pulse oximeters and thermometers to ASHA workers and other health workers so that the patients under home isolations must be monitored regularly.