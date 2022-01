Shimla: As many as 1076 new Covid cases have been recorded in the Himachal on Sunday taking the total tally to 2,43,365 in the state.

With 624 recoveries, now total active caseload in the state has jumped to 11,000 in the state.

The health department has reported two deaths in the state as well including 16 years old boy of Shimla. Other Covid death has been reported in Kangra district.

Now 3874 have died from Covid in Himachal.