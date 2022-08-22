Kasan/Mandi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited Kasan village in Gohar sub-division of district Mandi today and condoled the death of the eight family members buried alive due collapse of their house in a massive landslide.

Jai Ram Thakur also handed over the sanction letter of relief amounting to Rs. 32 lakh to the disaster-affected family members.

He said that the state government would also provide assistance to construct houses. The Chief Minister also assured every possible assistance to the disaster-affected victims.

Chief Minister also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas affected by heavy rains and landslides in the Drang area. Here three members of the same family have died and three other persons are missing.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, he handed them over a relief amount of Rs.12 lakh as assistance. He said that the repair work of damaged footpaths, bridges, roads etc. would be completed soon and directions have been given to the concerned departments in this regard.