9.68 lakh eligible farmers of the State benefited under PM-KISAN scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 10th instalment of minimum financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from New Delhi virtually.

Under this instalment, Rs. 20,946 crore was disbursed to more than 10.09 crore farmer families of the country.

9.68 lakh eligible farmers of Himachal Pradesh were benefitted under the PM-KISAN scheme.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14.04 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which had been benefitted more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also attended the virtual function from Shimla today.

Later interacting with media, Jai Ram Thakur said that agriculture in the State contributes about 13.62 percent of the total State Gross Domestic Product. Jai Ram Thakur said that there were 107 FPOs with about 15000 members in Himachal Pradesh.