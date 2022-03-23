Shimla: Reacting to the reports is Himachal Pradesh police removing controversial flags from tourists’ vehicles, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the matter has been taken up with Punjab’s government.

CM said that he has also directed the Chief Secretary to hold talks with the Punjab government.

He said, “government respects Nishan Sahib but several vehicles had posters and flags of separatists which is very unfortunate.”

CM said that the state government is very serious in this matter and also expects the Punjab government to take the matter seriously and initiate action as per the law.

Recently, videos of police removing controversial flags from tourist vehicles from Punjab in Kullu and Mandi surfaced on social media. Himachal Pradesh police have refused such allegations and had said that it has not removed any religious flags from the vehicles.

Previous articleProf Bansal to hold additional charge of HP University’s VC
Next articleKullu Police arrests Nigerian drug supplier from Delhi
Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR