Shimla: Reacting to the reports is Himachal Pradesh police removing controversial flags from tourists’ vehicles, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the matter has been taken up with Punjab’s government.

CM said that he has also directed the Chief Secretary to hold talks with the Punjab government.

He said, “government respects Nishan Sahib but several vehicles had posters and flags of separatists which is very unfortunate.”

CM said that the state government is very serious in this matter and also expects the Punjab government to take the matter seriously and initiate action as per the law.

Recently, videos of police removing controversial flags from tourist vehicles from Punjab in Kullu and Mandi surfaced on social media. Himachal Pradesh police have refused such allegations and had said that it has not removed any religious flags from the vehicles.