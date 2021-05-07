Chandigarh: Amid the spiralling Covid cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday authorized the Deputy Commissioners to impose any new and harsher restrictions, as needed, within their respective districts.

Captain also made it clear that no dilution of the existing curbs would be allowed, except for opening of non-essential shops and private offices on rotation.

He also directed the DGP to strictly enforce the weekend lockdown in the state and deal stringently with any violations in view of the Kisan Sangharsh Morcha’s anti-lockdown agitation on Saturday.

Asserting that the Kisan Morcha, an amalgamation of 32 kisan unions, cannot dictate terms to the state government, Captain Amarinder warned of strict prosecution in case of violation of any restrictions. He said if any shops are opened in violation of the restrictions, the owners will be prosecuted.