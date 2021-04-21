Out of total 54 lakh MT wheat arrival in mandis, around 50 lakh MT has been procured & more than 20 lakh MT lifted

Chandigarh: Punjab Government has claimed that under the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, direct payments worth more than Rs 2600 crore have been made to accounts of farmers till today.

Punjab Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, -n a press statement, informed that payments worth Rs 1141 crore were cleared till yesterday, Rs 1500 crore was cleared till today and payments worth a total of Rs 4200 crore would be cleared by tomorrow.

Minister assured the farmers that every single grain produced by them would be procured by the state government.

Consumer Affairs Minister said that 54 lakh MT of wheat has arrived in mandis of the state, out of which 50 lakh MT has already been procured and more than 20 lakh MT has already been lifted by various government agencies.