New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to look into the security lapses during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

The Committee is to be headed by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, while Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB, and S Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group (SPG) are the other members on the panel.

The committee is expected to submit its report within the week.

Prime Minister Narender Modi cavalcade was stranded on a flyover near Ferozepur’s Piareana village due to a blockade by farmers.

The panel was announced hours after the Union Cabinet expressed “grave concern over the lapses” with most ministers seeking exemplary action in the matter.

The Home Ministry had also directed the Punjab Government to fix responsibility for the lapses.

Meanwhile, Congress has rejected the charge of security breach terming it a fake narrative. Congress leaders claimed thin attendance at the rally venue behind the cancellation of the PM tour.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, has blamed the central agencies — SPG, NSG and IB — for allowing the PM’s convoy to halt on a flyover.