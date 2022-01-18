Shimla: There is no let up in the rising trend of Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh as on Tuesday the state health department has reported 3,084 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths during the last 24 hours.

With this, the cumulative Covid-19 count of the State has risen up to 2,48,895 and the active caseload has climbed to 13,639.

Shimla district has recorded 644 fresh cases, the highest in the state followed by Kangra 594, Solan 461, Mandi 437, Hamirpur 264, Una 163, Sirmour 137, Bilaspur 135, Chamba 80, Kinnaur 34 and Lahaul-Spiti tested 9 new virus cases.

The health department has reported 5 Covid deaths in the state including 38 years old female of Shimla. Now 3885 have died from the virus in the state.