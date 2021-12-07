Nauni/Solan: Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University, Nauni hosted the 11th Convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

In this 11th Convocation ceremony, Nauni University awarded 75 PhDs, 665 degrees, 11 gold medals and 261 merit certificates.

21 foreign students were among the degree recipients.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, while addressing the ceremony, congratulated the gold medal winners and the degree recipients, he said that the convocation was such a memorable moment, which reminds us of the future progress and special contribution of the University. The Governor said

“The convocation ceremony is like a formal celebration, where not only the students are felicitated but the university gets indebted to them. He said that this achievement was the result of the hard work of the students.”

“The process of learning in life does not end, but it is the beginning of new education and achieving new goals,” Arlekar reminded students.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal said that the University has focussed more on research activities and from the year 2020 to till date 83 research projects of Rs 48.74 crore have been sent to various agencies for financial aid out of which 16 have been approved of worth Rs 7.54 crore.