Shimla: In a wake of decreasing fertility of land because of excessive use of chemical fertilizers, Himachal Governor has advised farmers to adopt traditional agricultural practices.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in the triennial state convention and farmer-entrepreneur-scientist symposium of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, expressed concern that

“We were eager to adopt western methods and technologies in the agriculture sector by forgetting our traditional agricultural practices.”

The Governor said that Macaulay’s method had emerged in every field and led to a situation of confusion in every field. He stressed the need to come out of this confusion and the farmers should adopt traditional agricultural methods to reduce the cost of their produce.

Expressing concern over the decreasing land fertility, the governor suggested adopting a cow-based agriculture system. He urged the Himachal Pradesh Bhartiya Kisan Sangh to make collective efforts for adopting cow-based agriculture.

Vice-Chancellor of Horticulture University Nauni Dr. Parminder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University Palampur Dr. SC Chaudhary were present on the occasion.