Shimla: Following the Union government decision of reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, on Twitter, revealed that his government has reduced the VAT and now Petrol is cheaper by ₹12 and diesel by ₹17 per litre in the state. CM twisted

केंद्र सरकार की तर्ज पर हमारी सरकार ने भी पेट्रोल और डीजल पर वैट को और कम करने का निर्णय लिया है।



अब प्रदेश में पेट्रोल 12 रुपये और डीजल 17 रुपये प्रतिलीटर सस्ता होगा।



निश्चित तौर पर सरकार के इस फैसले से राज्य की जनता को काफी राहत मिलेगी।



प्रधानमंत्री जी का हार्दिक आभार। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 4, 2021

As per the official notification, the state government has reduced the VAT in Petrol to 17.5 percent from 25 percent and 6 percent on Diesel from 14 percent.

Earlier, a day before Diwali, the Union Government has reduced excise duty on petrol by ₹5 and diesel ₹10 to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products. Following the soaring prices of crude in the international market, prices of Petrol and Diesel had been seeing an upward trend.