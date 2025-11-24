Shimla – The State Government has successfully settled 4,62,590 pending revenue cases between October 2023 and October 2025 through the ‘Rajsav Lok Adalats’, providing major relief to landowners across Himachal Pradesh. The resolved matters include 3,85,634 mutations, 24,044 partitions, 42,123 demarcations and 11,789 corrections in revenue records.

A government spokesperson said that the initiative has significantly eased the burden on citizens who had been awaiting decisions on land-related matters for years. Rajsav Lok Adalats are now being organised on the last two working days of every month at Tehsil and Sub-Tehsil levels, ensuring easy access and timely resolution for the public. A large number of people have been coming forward to settle their grievances through this platform.

The spokesperson added that the government has introduced reforms in the Revenue Department to improve efficiency and accelerate the disposal of land cases. Since its launch on 30 October 2023, the initiative has enabled the settlement of a large volume of cases at a much faster pace, saving people time and repeated visits to revenue offices.

The department has been working in mission mode to reduce pendency and deliver quick relief to citizens. The government stated that it remains committed to providing accessible, time-bound and citizen-centric services as part of its focus on good governance.