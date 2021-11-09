Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister has pitched for better inter-departmental coordination to resolve the Court cases at the earliest.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a meeting with Administrative Secretaries and Advocate General regarding Court cases here on Tuesday, emphasised a need of resolving court cases at the earliest for the speedy development of the state.

Chief Minister said that the Government has developed a ‘Litigation Monitoring Software ‘ and all the Court cases were being entered in this Software.

“Special priority must be given on cases with high stakes and related to ambitious projects,” CM asked and further directed Administrative Secretaries to keep a liaison and coordination with the office of Advocate General so that cases in Courts could be taken up at the earliest.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Court cases with regard to JOA (IT), JBT etc. must be expedited as this would benefit thousands of youths. He said that efforts should be made to vacate the stay on these recruitments and requested the Courts to settle the issues.

Chief Minister acknowledged that several developmental projects were being delayed due to clearances and pending cases in the Courts.