Shimla: Indian Film Personality of the year Award- 2021 to be conferred actress Hema Malini and poet, writer, lyricist screenwriter Prasoon Joshi.

This was disclosed by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, while addressing media persons here in Shimla on Thursday said that they will be conferred the award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa to be held from 20th to 28th November.

Actress Hema Malini is also a Member of Parliament from Mathura, while Prasoon Joshi is Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification.

Furthermore, Satyajit Ray lifetime achievement award will be given to two big personalities, American filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Hungarian Filmmaker Istevan Szabo, he said, adding that both have given their consent to receive the awards, although they will not physically be present owing to Covid-19 protocol.