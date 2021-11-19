Mehatpur/Una: The Cooperative societies were playing a vital role in fulfilling the goal of social and economic upliftment of rural areas.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stated it in the State Level Function of 68th All India Cooperative Week at Mehatpur in Una today.

Chief Minister acknowledged that the cooperative societies were also instrumental in the effective implementation of government-sponsored schemes such as public distribution system, distribution of fertilizers and agricultural equipment.

Chief Minister said that it was a matter of pride for the people of the State that the first cooperative society in India was formed in the year 1892 in Panjawar village of Una district.

At present 4,843 different types of cooperative societies are functioning in the State in which 17.03 lakh members have Rs. 490 crores share, Rs. 32,788 crores as collateral and Rs. 42,863.49 crores as working capital.

Jai Ram Thakur launched Rs. 25.09 crore Integrated Cooperative Development project for Una district approved by National Cooperative Development Corporation.