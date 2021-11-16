Mandi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has invited applications for the fifth edition of its Annual Flagship Event, Himalayan Startup Trek.

The challenge will be held on December 11th and 12th.

Interested students can apply for the startup pitch competition, and applications can be filled on the event website. There are three themes including

➢ The New Age Alliance – Human-Computer Interaction with prize money of INR 2 Lakhs [Sponsored by iHub and HCI Foundation, IIT Mandi]

➢ The Foothill Innovators Challenge – Build for the Himalayas with prize money of INR 1.25 Lakhs [Sponsored by SJVNL and Compliance Support]

➢ The Habitable World Challenge – Environment and Sustainability with prize money of INR 2 Lakhs [Sponsored by ALSiSAR Impact, Peak Ventures, The Solar Labs]

Startups, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs can participate in this challenge and get an opportunity to win Rs 5 lakh cash prizes and Rs 50 lakhs funding opportunity during the event. The last date to apply is November 25.

The event aims at bringing together the stakeholders of the Indian Startup ecosystem and providing a platform for young entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas for incubation support and to raise funding from investors. The event is supported by the HP Center for Entrepreneurship Development of the HP Industries Department.

IT Mandi Catalyst has supported over 160 startups in a range of sectors including clean energy, healthcare, enterprise management, agriculture, manufacturing, biotech, education, and consumer internet. Catalyst has hosted over 100 such programs to date. Further, the funding needs of startups in the early stages are also met through the funding schemes hosted at Catalyst. Catalyst, to date, has disbursed or committed over INR 6 Cr for prototyping and commercialization purposes to the startups.