Shimla: The state BJP Core Group meeting will take place here on November 24 in which the saffron party will ponder over the reasons for the by-poll debacle.

In a state party meeting, presided by state party chief Suresh Kashyap, it was decided to hold a BJP state executive meeting will be held here on November 24, 25 and 26, besides a crucial core group meeting.

The party has already collected performance reports from the entire state.

National BJP vice-president Saudan Singh, BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will take part in the meeting.

As per information, the party could take a decision on initiating disciplinary action against rebels and party workers who had worked against the party’s official candidate in the recently concluded by-elections.