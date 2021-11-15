Shimla: In a special drive launched by Himachal Pradesh Police to trace out missing persons, as many as 635 missing persons have been traced in the month of September and October.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has appreciated the efforts made by HP Police to trace out missing persons and congratulated DGP Sanjay Kundu and his team.



As per data of the State Police , presently Himachal Pradesh has 18,577 missing persons since 2010 (up to 30 September, 2021).



Out of these, 17,059 persons have so far been traced out and the remaining 1416 persons are still untraced or missing.

Overall percentage of traced persons in HP is 91.83%, which is quite satisfactory.

Analysing the reason for persons who went missing, the state police counseled the traced out persons and their family members.



Of the 635 missing persons traced out in two months, 362 were female adults, 186 male adults, 62 were female child and 19 male child.



According to the analysis of the crime branch CID 303 reasons were love affairs or marriage purpose, 150 family stress, mental illness 56, death 13, miscommunication 41, financial liabilities 2 and 67 due to other reasons.



Highest number 127 missing persons traced belonged to Kangra 150, Solan (105 including Baddi), Shimla 74, Sirmaur 70, Mandi 58, Bilaspur 40,

Chamba 30, Kullu 28, Hamirpur 21, Una 20, Kinnaur 14, Lahaul and Spiti 3.