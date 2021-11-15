New Delhi: The Election Commission has received an application from Captain Amarinder Singh to register Punjab Lok Congress as a political party.

A news agency has reported that the Commission has received an application for registration of a political party under section 29A of Representation of the People Act, from an association.

This comes days after veteran leader and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigned from the Indian National Congress and announced that he would launch a political party under that name.

The veteran leader had blamed party president Sonia Gandhi, former party’s national president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a ‘midnight conspiracy’ to oust him, and in his resignation, he had announced to form a political party.