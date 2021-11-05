A picnic is one simple but fun way to spend quality time with your family and friends. After all, it takes you away from the everyday rut of life. And, what’s better than to escape the routine than visiting a beautiful hilltop. If you are seeking picnic spots in and around Chandigarh, you’re lucky to know that this planned city has easy access to many delightful hilltop getaways. It’s because this city is situated nearby the foothills of the Himalayan Shivalik Range in northwest India.

Here is a list of the five best hilltop picnic spots near Chandigarh. So, you can pick one that your picnic squad wants to visit. Once the spot is decided, all you need to do is to pack a picnic lunch, a camera, and a few board games for outdoor fun.

1. Morni Hills

Morni Hills is a popular picnic spot to visit near Chandigarh. It is located in Panchkula, which is 45 km from Chandigarh. It’s over an hour’s drive to reach the place. It is a beautiful place with various spots to enjoy your picnic.

Here you can also go for a small walk through the forests to witness the delightful flora and fauna of this region. If you like to BBQ, you can enjoy that next to the Tikkar Taal Lake just for a nominal fee. Even a boating facility is available here or you can simply plan for a small trek to the hilltop. Hence, it’s a great place to unwind, relax, and leave all the worries away for a day.

2. Kasauli

It is another beautiful hill station that’s around 60 km from Chandigarh. This place was established in the colonial era. Even today, it’s an ideal getaway for enjoying a picnic and spending the entire day in the hills covered in the pine forest.

This town is quite small but there are many architectures from the British era and the archetypal cobbled streets. You can even explore the pine and oak forests or visit the Christ Church.

But don’t miss out on the Monkey Point, which is only a 4 km hike from the Kasauli bus stop. The magnificent views from the top are worth your effort.

3. Timber Trail

Located in Parwanoo, the Timber Trail is also a good picnic spot for families. It is located near Kalka and it’s popular for adventure and picturesque views. For the Timber Trail from Parwanoo, you have to take a cable car ride spanning over a beautiful landscape.

Upon reaching the picnic spot, there are various options to try. You can go for a trek or cycling for a small adventure. If you simply want to relax and rejuvenate yourself, you can indulge in spa facilities and ayurvedic massage. With all these options, Timber Trail is one of the best picnic spots for people of all ages.

4. Nalagarh Fort

The Nalagarh Fort was constructed in 1421 by Raja Bikram Chand. This heritage resort is considered a threshold to Himachal and its beautiful mountains. Located around 50 km from Chandigarh, this place offers some of the most amazing amenities and views.

An hour’s drive and you have various fun options such as sporting activities including cricket, tennis, badminton, and golf. Or you can go for a trek, go-kart, rock climb, cross the river, or rappel for some thrill.

A great mix of history and adventure makes Nalagarh Fort a perfect picnic spot.

5. Sanawar

Situated in Kasauli hills, this place is around 52 km from Chandigarh. Meaning, about an hour’s drive, takes you to the place. Upon reaching the spot, you can have a day filled with serenity, adventure and sports.

You can enjoy rock climbing, rappelling, shooting, valley crossing, trekking, and Burma bridge crossing. If this is a tour first time, professionals are available at the site to guide you. Besides, you can sign up for horse riding lessons, archery, dance, folk music, and yoga lessons.

Whether you want to want to spend time outdoors or simply breathe in the fresh air of pine forests, Sanawar is the place to be.