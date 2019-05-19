Search
Monday 20 May 2019
  • :
  • :
Your Local News Paper

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Three polling staff died in Himachal

May 19, 2019Lok Sabha ElectionComments Off on Lok Sabha Election 2019: Three polling staff died in Himachal

Shimla: Three polling staff have died while performing their poll duties in Himachal Pradesh today.

The deceased Polling staff include Vineet Kumar of Sapri in Kinnaur district, Devi Singh of Arki in Solan district and Lot Ram of Manali in Kullu district.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the death of three persons deployed on the election duty for Lok Sabha elections in the state. In his condolence messages to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister said that the state government was with the family members of the deceased in this hour of distress.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 15 lakh each has been announced to the next of the kin of the deceased persons.

Previous PostLok Sabha Election 2019: Himachal recorded 71 percent poll

Rahul Bhandari is Editor of TheNewsHimachal and has been part of the digital world for last eight years.

Related articles