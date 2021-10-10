Shimla: Following the announcement of star campaigners of Congress for the state by-elections, the state BJP has taken a potshot at the grand old party and blamed it for playing in the hand of anti-national elements.

Himachal BJP leader and in-charge of the election committee for BJP on Sunday charged Congress for being governed by the anti-national elements. Dutt, while interacting with the media, raised questions over the selection of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Comrade turned Congressman Kanahiya Kumar and Punjab CM Charnjeet Channi as its star campaigners.

Dutt alleged that Sidhu’s friendship with Pakistan’s top leader isn’t a secret anymore. Indian army fighting the terrorists on its western border and on the other hand, Congress leader hugged their army chief. BJP leader also questioned the character of Punjab CM Charnjeet Channi as well.

Commenting on the new entrant Kanahiya Kumar, Dutt questions the commitment of Congress and its ideology as well and asked to clear its stand on Kanahiya Kumar’s slogans of dividing India.

Ganesh Dut has asked the people of the state to decide between the anti-national elements and nationalists.

Responding to the Congress charges of failing to control the inflation, BJP leader asked Congress to clarify their policy when in power and also ask to explain what they did on the front of price rise.