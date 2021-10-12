New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Power has directed the states to provide electricity to their consumers.

Ministry, in its statement, stated that “some States are not supplying power to their consumers and imposing load shedding. At the same time, they are also selling power in the power exchange at a high price.”

As per the guidelines for allocation of power, 15% power from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) are kept under “unallocated power” which is allocated by the Central Government to the needy States to meet the requirement of power of the consumers.

“The responsibility to supply power to the consumers is of the distribution companies and states should first serve their consumers who have the right to receive 24×7 power,” Ministry said and further directed distributing companies to not sell the power in the power exchange and starve their own consumers.

The Ministry has asked the states to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State. And in case of surplus power, the States will have to intimate to the Government of India so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State.

“In case any state is found that they are not serving their consumers and selling power in the power exchanges at higher rate, the unallocated power of such states shall be withdrawn and allocated to other needy states,” Ministry of Power categorically cautioned.