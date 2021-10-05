Shimla: The Shimla Municipal Corporation has issued orders to demolish four unsafe buildings at the Kachi Ghati, outskirt of the Shimla town.

These buildings were found unsafe following the collapse of a seven-storey building a few days back in the Kachi Ghati locality.

As per the Shimla MC order under Section 258 of the MC Act, two buildings, located at the highway, will have to be demolished within three days, while two other buildings near a nullah will be given some time.

Earlier, an inter-departmental committee comprising members from AP branch, an Executive Engineer from the SJPNL and a geologist visited the site and found these unsafe. On the basis of the committee’s report, Shimla MC issued the demolition order of four buildings.