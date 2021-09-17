Shimla: Himachal Youth Congress will be celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Friday, as national unemployment day across the state.

State Youth Congress, President Nigam Bhandari while addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan in Shimla on Thursday said, that Youth Congress will celebrate ‘National Unemployment Day’ on September 17, on the birthday of the Prime Minister.

“The Youth Congress will expose the failure of the government in every Assembly constituencies and district headquarters of the state. Apart from this, the demand for employment of youth will also be raised on this day through banners, social media,” he said.

“By making false promise of giving 2 crore jobs every year, Narendra Modi earned immense support in the Lok Sabha elections of the youth of the country, however, it turned out to nothing but be empty promises. However, far from giving jobs, instead, the existing jobs were snatched away by the wrong policies and decisions including demonetisation, unplanned lockdown,” said Nigam Bhandari.