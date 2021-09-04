Shimla: Amidst the increasing Covid cases, the state cabinet has decided to continue with the present restrictions.

Presently state has over 1500 active Covid-19 cases and 3592 patients have died from the virus in the state.

To resolve the issue of compensation for land acquisition linked with four-lane construction projects, the Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet has accorded approval to constitute Cabinet Sub Committee.

Horticulture and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur has been appointed its Chairman and Education Minister Govind Thakur and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania as its members.

The Sub Committee would examine the policy related to it in neighbouring States.

The cabinet has also given nod to amend the Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Rules, 2008 to increase the ambit of the scheme and provide more benefits to the eligible beneficiaries.

The new policy proposes to provide Rs. 8400 per annum to the girl child of workers from 1- 8 standard and 5000 to boys, Rs. 12,000 per annum for students from 9- 12 standards and Rs. 8000 to boys, Rs. 36,000 per annum to graduation classes to girls and 12,000 to boys, Rs. 60,000 per annum to post-graduation and Rs. 17,000 to boys, Rs. 48000 per annum for diploma courses to girls and Rs. 17000 to boys, Rs. 60,000 for professional courses/degrees per annum to girls and Rs. 27,000 to boys and Rs. 1.20 lakh per annum for PHD research courses to girl students and Rs. 27,000 to boys for their studies.

Cabinet approved to start new Female Birth Gift Scheme under which an FDR of Rs. 51,000 may be given on the birth of a female child, maximum upto two girls, differently-abled and Mentally Retarded Children Benefit Scheme under which Rs. 20,000 per annum would be provided to the child with a disability of 50 percent or above.

It also decided to start a Widow Pension of Rs. 1500 per month to the widows of registered beneficiaries.