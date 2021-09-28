Delhi University on Monday released the schedule for the cutoff lists 2021 for undergraduate merit-based admission.

As per an official schedule, DU First Cut off List 2021 for UG courses would be released on Friday, i.e., October 1, 2021, and the second would be released on October 9, while the university will release its 3rd cutoff on 16th October.

A total of 5 cut off lists would be released by the University.

University has planned for a special Cut-off list on October 25 and followed by 4th and 5th cut off list on 30th October and 9th November only would be if vacant seats are available.

The entire admission process is expected to complete by November 16, 2021.

Process Date A release date for 1st Cut-Off by Colleges 1st October 2021 (Friday) Admission against 1st Cut-Off 10:00 am 04thOct (Monday) – 11:59pm 06thOct (Wednesday) Completion of approvals for Admission against 1st Cut-Off by Colleges Till 5:00 pm 07th Oct (Thursday) Last day of payment by candidates against 1st Cut-Off 5:00 pm 08th Oct (Friday) 2nd Cut-Off by Colleges 09th October 2021 (Saturday) Admission against 2nd Cut-Off 10:00 am 11thOct (Monday) – 11:59 pm 13th Oct (Wednesday) Approvals for Admission against 2ndCut-Off Till 5:00 pm 14th Oct (Thursday) Last day of payment by candidates against 2nd Cut-Off 5:00 pm 15thOct (Friday) 3rd Cut-Off by Colleges 16th October 2021 (Saturday) Admission against 3rd Cut-Off 10:00 am 18thOct (Monday) – 11:59 pm 21st Oct (Thursday) Approvals for Admission against 3rd Cut-Off Till 5:00 pm 22nd Oct (Friday) Last day of payment by candidates against 3rdCut-Off 5:00 pm 23rd Oct (Saturday) Special Cutoff* by Colleges 25th Oct (Monday) Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off 10:00 am 26th Oct (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 27th Oct (Wednesday) Approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 28th Oct (Thursday) Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 29th Oct (Friday) 4th Cut-Off* by Colleges 30th October (Saturday) Admission against 4thCut-Off 10:00 am 1st Nov (Monday) – 11:59pm 2nd Nov (Tuesday) Approvals for Admission against 4th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 5th Nov (Friday) Last day of payment by candidates against 4thCut-Off 5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday) 5th Cutoffs* List 8th Nov (Monday) Admission against 5thCut-Off 10:00 am 9th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10th Nov (Wednesday) Admission against 5thCut-Off 11:59 pm 11thNov (Thursday) Last date Payment of fee against 5th Cutoff 5:00pm 12th Nov (Friday) Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13th Nov (Saturday) Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday) Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive 16th Nov (Tuesday)

The registrations process for the various merit-based undergraduate courses at DU had begun on August 2nd and continued till 31 August.