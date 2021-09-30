Shimla: The Election department has launched a helpline number 1950 for disabled voters for the ensuing by-elections in Himachal Pradesh.

One parliamentary and three Assembly constituencies are scheduled to go to the polls on 30th October.

Visually impaired voters will vote through Braille signage on EVM. The disabled voters and senior citizens would be provided transportation facilities from home to polling booths and back.

Ajai Srivastava, a State Coordinator for Accessible Election and Neeraj Sharma, State Nodal Officer of Election Department, in a joint press statement, said all the instructions of the Election Commission of India with regard to accessible elections would be strictly complied with.

“Voters with disability and senior citizens should inform on the helpline number for any help like wheelchair or transportation facility. They have an option of postal ballot also,” they further added.

Visually impaired voters will be given voter slips and a Voter guide in braille, and braille signage has also been made available on EVMs. Polling officers would be given the training to guide the disabled voters. Services of volunteers would also be sought for the help of disabled voters.

As far as possible, polling booths would be made on the ground floor. As per requirement, ramps would be made at polling stations. Disabled and senior citizens voters will be given priority in voting.