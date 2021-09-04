Shimla: The bye-elections in Himachal Pradesh have been deferred to be held after the festivals.

The Election Commission on Saturday taking note of lockdown/restrictions under Disaster Management Act, 2005 as issued by NDMA/SDMA, informed all the Chief Secretaries of states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Adviser of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, brought to the notice of the Commission the constraints related to flood situations, festivals and pandemic. They suggested that it would be advisable to have bye-elections after the end of the festival season.

The by-elections were to be held in Mandi parliamentary constituency and three Assembly constituencies including Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai.