Shimla: Several activists suffered injuries after a huge clash broke out between the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists in Himachal Pradesh University campus.

The administration has deployed Police and university security personnel at the university campus to control the situation.

According to reports, the clash occurred on Tuesday near Ambedkar Bhawan when several SFI and ABVP activists gathered there and had a heated argument with each other due to some issue. The argument took an ugly turn when ABVP and SFI activists clashed with each other.

SFI activists have alleged that one of the ABVP activists had misbehaved with an SFI activist while ABVP has alleged that SFI activists have been provoking ABVP activists and is trying to incite violence in the campus.

SFI’s Campus Secretary Rocky said that some miscreants who were hanging around with ABVP workers made several lewd remarks against an SFI activist. When she opposed, other ABVP activists came in their support, therefore SFI activists had to come to defend her which ultimately led to a clash between them.

He further alleged that ABVP is trying to divert attention from the issue of irregularities in the recruitments that are being done in the university.

Meanwhile, ABVP Campus President Vishal Saklani has denied such allegations and said that SFI is trying to incite violence on the campus and this attack was pre-planned by them. He said that SFI is envious of ABVP as it has stepped up its activities to support the students on the campus.