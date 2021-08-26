Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Thursday took out a rally against Union Government’s National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) and submitted a memorandum to the Governor through Deputy Commissioner, Shimla Aditya Negi.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, President, Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress Nigam Bhandari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government is trying to sell government’s infrastructure that were built by the previous government’s during the last 70 years.

He said that PM Modi’s slogan ‘Main Desh Nahi Bikne Duga’ has proved to be a jumla’.

“PM Modi led central government is not capable of successfully running the government and no country can become self-reliant by selling off its assets,” said Bhandari.

He also hit out at the state government over the recent steep decline in the rate of apple and said that people should raise their voices against anti-farmers policies of the government. He said that the current state government is only serving the capitalists and the government is also involved in it.

He further said that the horticulture minister of the state is busy in the rally and is paying no heed to the issues of orchardists.

Bhandari also condemned Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s statement to hold the apples and said that CM’s statement is shameful and he should not be making fun of orchardists by making such statements.