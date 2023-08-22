Chail – In an exciting development for wildlife enthusiasts and researchers, a rare Black Eagle has been sighted in the Chail Wildlife Sanctuary located in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. This marks the first-ever sighting of this majestic bird within the sanctuary’s boundaries, covering an area of approximately 16 square kilometers.

Distinguished by its striking appearance and unique yellow beak, the Black Eagle has chosen the sanctuary’s tree canopy as its preferred habitat. The sanctuary, already home to a variety of species such as the pine pheasant, kakad, leopard, ghoral, and sambar, now adds the Black Eagle to its list of unique inhabitants.

The discovery was made possible by forest guard Sanjeev Sharma, who managed to capture a photograph of the Black Eagle using his camera.

Notably, this sighting challenges existing knowledge about eagle habitats in the Himalayan region, where higher altitudes have traditionally been associated with eagle species. The appearance of the Black Eagle at a lower altitude adds a new layer of intrigue to the sanctuary’s ecosystem.