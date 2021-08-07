Shimla: Cash strapped Himachal Pradesh government ahead of the bye-elections and the state legislative assembly slated next year-end, in a bid to woo disenchanted BJP leaders has gone ahead with more political appointments on Friday.

The expenses in terms of salaries and TA/DA is bound to put an extra burden on the states exchequer, also keeping in view the pandemic has weighed heavy on the financial health of the state government.

Former MP Virender Kashyap has been appointed Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Caste.

Ram Lok Dhanotia from village Ummar Jawalamukhi district Kangra as Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes.

On 5 August State government appointed Randhir Sharma ex-MLA Sri Naina Devi ji, district Bilaspur as Vice-Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

Rakesh Sharma village Bhudan, Tehsil Bijhrhi district Hamirpur has been appointed as Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Worker’s Welfare Board.

Last month on July 23, three Vice Chairmans had been appointed including Om Prakash Chaudhary from Bharyal village in Fatehpur assembly constituency as Vice-Chairman State Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, Kangra.

Rashmidhar Sood has been appointed Vice-Chairman of Himachal Pradesh. Sanjay Guleria VC.

In October 2018, the Government had appointed one chairman and nine Vice-Chairman of 9 corporations and Boards.

While in July 2020 an appointment Chairperson of State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank, Shimla.

It is pertinent to mention that Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur during the budget session earlier this year in the month of March in a reply to the question by Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh had stated that upto July 31, 2020, 11 corporations and one Board were running in losses.