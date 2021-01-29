Shimla: Congress councilors has forced the Shimla Municipal Corporation to reject the proposal to take over the multistorey parking complex near the Lift at the circular road.

Aiming to bring all Corporation offices under one roof, it was mooted to take over the parking complex. And as per the proposal, the Corporation could take control of the parking complex by paying Rs 56 crore to the contractor.

The councilors, mainly from the Congress, objected the move. Congress councilor Inderjeet Singh raised the question over the proposal and sought clarification over the need of it as the parking complex will eventually handed back to the Corporation after 30 years and of which 5 years have already lapsed.

The multistorey parking complex was constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode and after 30 years it will be handed back to the Corporation.