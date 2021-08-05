‘It would be foremost responsibility to comply with the orders of the Chief Minister,’ New Chief Secretary

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has appointed Ram Subhag Singh new state Chief Secretary. Singh, 87 batch officer, has assumed the office of the Chief Secretary here on Wednesday.

After assuming office, Ram Subhag Singh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for this responsibility and said that while working as the Chief Secretary, his priority would be to take the flagship programmes of the government to the people.

“It would be his foremost responsibility to comply with the orders of the Chief Minister and to keep him apprised of the feedback from time to time,” Ram Subhag Singh said.

Singh has worked as Assistant Commissioner from June 1989 to June 1990 and executed developmental programmes on rural employment, poverty alleviation, empowerment of women, rural housing, maternal and child care at the grass-root level.

His stint as District Magistrate Shimla, Singh is credited for implementing Non-biodegradable Garbage Control Act, first of its kind in the country.

Ram Subhag Singh has also worked with Union Food Minister, Govt. of India from October 1999 to July 2002, in Ministry of Defence as Director Ordnance and Quartering from August 2003 to April 2005, Joint Secretary (Navy), Ministry of Defence from September 2011 to November 2014, and PS to Union Minister of State for External Affairs from May 2005 to December 2006.