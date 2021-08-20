Shimla: With the recent spike in coronavirus cases and keeping the possible third wave of the pandemic in mind, the state government has decided to close all schools in the state till August 28. However, teaching and non-teaching staff will have to come to school regularly during this period. Teachers have been directed to conduct online classes from the school.

A notification regarding this order has been issued by the government on Friday. As per the order, residential schools will remain open during this period. These residential schools have been directed to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) developed by the State’s Education Department to contain the spread of the virus.

Recently, the state government had also made the tourists to carry vaccination certificate (both doses) or negative RT-PCR report to enter the state with a motive to contain the spread of the virus. The state government has also started to monitor interstate movement via the Covid-19 e-registration portal for the same.

Active cases in the state have now reached 2,355 while as many as 3,545 persons have succumbed to the virus since March 2020. Total Covid-19 tally in the state stands 2,11,329.